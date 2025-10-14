Zubeen Garg murder probe: 7 arrested, including cousin, police officer
The sudden death of beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last month has turned into a high-profile murder probe.
What was first seen as an accidental drowning now has Assam Police arresting seven people—including Garg's cousin and a senior police officer—after new claims surfaced about a possible plot during a yacht party where he swam without a life jacket.
Viscera report gives leads; Zubeen's wife rallies support
Assam's CID is digging into possible conspiracy and negligence, especially after financial irregularities tied to Garg's security team were found.
A recent viscera report has given investigators important leads, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says the case must be rock solid. Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, is also rallying public support online with #JusticeForZubeen as calls for answers grow louder.