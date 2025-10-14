Zubeen Garg murder probe: 7 arrested, including cousin, police officer Entertainment Oct 14, 2025

The sudden death of beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last month has turned into a high-profile murder probe.

What was first seen as an accidental drowning now has Assam Police arresting seven people—including Garg's cousin and a senior police officer—after new claims surfaced about a possible plot during a yacht party where he swam without a life jacket.