Zubeen Garg's wife seeks justice on singer's first death anniversary
What's the story
On the first death anniversary of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, his wife Garima Garg has spoken about how she continues to see glimpses of him in the people who have gathered to remember him. She told NDTV, "I see him everywhere, and he is here because, see the way people have come out, they are not considering what background they are from, what their religion is, or whatever their belief is." "They have come as human beings."
Memorial
'People of Assam are not celebrating Zubeen Garg's funeral...'
Garima added, "They have kept him in their heart, and they are carrying him that way, with his ideology, his philosophy."
"So that is what we all want, actually. This is everyone's dream."
"So people of Assam are not celebrating Zubeen Garg's funeral. They are celebrating Zubeen Divas. Zubeen is for celebration only."
"Zubeen has always talked of creativity. He has talked of positivity."
To recall, Garg (52) died while swimming near an island in Singapore on September 19, 2025.
Legacy
'So we have thousands and lakhs of Zubeenians with us'
Reflecting on how Garg handled difficult phases in his life, Garima said, "Whatever situation he has faced in his life, whenever he had distress or whatever, depression, whatever, with his inner strength he has turned it into creativity."
"So he used to say that the strength, the energy, it never gets destroyed."
"It only changes its color, its formation...So he is in everyone."
"So we have thousands and lakhs of Zubeenians with us."
Musical homage
Salim Merchant to pay tribute to Garg
The singer's legacy is also being kept alive through music, with several artistes paying tribute to him during the anniversary observances.
Garima said music composer and singer Salim Merchant had traveled to Assam to honor Garg's memory.
"Epic music director Salim Merchant's tribute to Zubeen da. Dhruv Gandhi is here in Assam today, so he will be coming to Zubeen Theatre also," she said.
Justice demand
'We have to get justice,' says Garima
Garima also spoke about the ongoing demand for justice in Garg's death case.
"We have to get justice. The process is on. This process is happening in court," she said.
"So we all want justice for Zubeen Garg. We want to know what really happened on the 19th of September in 2025 in Singapore."
"And if justice is not for Zubeen, then for who? So does that have any meaning?"