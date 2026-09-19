Zubeen Garg's wife seeks justice on singer's first death anniversary

Garima added, "They have kept him in their heart, and they are carrying him that way, with his ideology, his philosophy."

"So that is what we all want, actually. This is everyone's dream."

"So people of Assam are not celebrating Zubeen Garg's funeral. They are celebrating Zubeen Divas. Zubeen is for celebration only."

"Zubeen has always talked of creativity. He has talked of positivity."

To recall, Garg (52) died while swimming near an island in Singapore on September 19, 2025.