Train AC passengers stole 1.27cr bedroll items in four years
What's the story
An investigation by The Indian Express has revealed that over 1.27 crore bedroll items have been stolen from the Indian Railways's AC coaches between January 2022 and May 2026. The data was obtained through Right to Information (RTI) applications filed with all 69 divisions of the Indian Railways, with replies received from 54 divisions across 16 out of 18 Railway zones.
Rising thefts
Financial implications and increase in the thefts
The data reveals a 56% increase in such thefts from 2022 to 2025.
According to the RTI, the theft has cost bedroll contractors an estimated ₹104.51 crore in over four years, with coach attendants often bearing the financial burden through salary deductions.
A Ministry of Railways spokesperson acknowledged the issue as a "serious concern" and emphasized ongoing efforts to prevent linen theft and take action against offenders.
Theft hotspots
Most thefts occur in these divisions
The data also reveals that 10 divisions across seven zones account for most of the overall linen theft, including Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Jaipur (Rajasthan), Ranchi, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Sonpur and Danapur (Bihar), and Bilaspur.
Towels are the most stolen items, with 46.54 lakh taken, followed by bedsheets (41.13 lakh), and pillow covers (23.59 lakh).
Bikaner is the worst-hit division with 25.76 lakh items stolen during the four-year period.
There were no theft reports in two southern divisions: Tiruchirappalli and Palakkad.
Theft prevention
Thefts forcing contractors to scrap their contract
Several contractors who spoke to the newspaper said the thefts had forced them to scrap their contract with the Railways.
"A significant portion of the earnings is deducted from the bill for these cases. We had a three-year contract with the Railways, but we had to end it in 14 months due to delay in payment....For every stolen item, they recover ₹115 for pillow, ₹198 for bedsheet, ₹55 for pillow cover...," a supervisor said.
Attendant
Attendants get ₹700 for day's work
A linen attendant working on an East Central Railway superfast train stated that towels are now only provided when requested by a passenger.
"We are paid on a daily basis, and I get ₹700 for a day's work. So if I work for 30 days without a break, I am entitled to about R₹21,000 in a month. But that doesn't happen because every month around 2,000-3,000 is deducted for linen theft," the attendant said.