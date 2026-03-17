NIA arrests 7 foreign nationals for terror funding in India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested seven foreign nationals, including six Ukrainians and one United States citizen, for allegedly conspiring to carry out terrorist activities in India. The arrests were made last week during a coordinated operation by multiple NIA teams under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other relevant laws.

Visa violation Accused entered India on valid visas The accused reportedly entered India on valid visas but traveled to Mizoram without the required Restricted Area Permit. After their arrest, they were taken to Delhi and produced before a duty magistrate on Saturday. The magistrate initially remanded them in three days' custody, which was later extended by 11 days, until March 27.

Terror plot Group was planning terror strikes, NIA alleges The NIA has alleged that the group was planning terror strikes, raising concerns over cross-border threats. Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma of Patiala House Court justified the extended custody by saying, "The aspects of collection of evidence, unearthing criminal conspiracy...are such that police custody of accused persons is justified."

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Drone smuggling Accused involved in illegal drone imports, NIA claims The NIA also said that the accused were involved in illegally importing large consignments of drones from Europe to Myanmar via India. These drones were allegedly meant for ethnic armed groups, which are reportedly supporting banned Indian insurgent outfits by supplying weapons and training.

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