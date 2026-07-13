Nagaland: Suspected IED blast kills Assam Rifles jawan, injures 4

This marks the second incident involving Assam Rifles personnel in less than a week, with another incident occurring on July 6 in Manipur's Ukhrul district.

On July 6, suspected militants ambushed a convoy of the 40th Battalion of Assam Rifles in Manipur's Ukhrul district.

The ambush resulted in the deaths of Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Rifleman CM Singh.

Both personnel suffered critical injuries during the attack and succumbed to their wounds despite medical attention.