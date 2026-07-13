Nagaland: Suspected IED blast kills Assam Rifles jawan, injures 4
What's the story
A suspected IED blast in Chümoukedima near Sukhovi in Nagaland on Monday killed one Assam Rifles jawan and injured four others. An operation is currently underway in the area to gather more details about the attack. Per local reports, the blast occurred near Shoxuvi, where an Assam Rifles training center is located. The explosion occurred on the road heading to the training center. The AR personnel were traveling in a pick-up vehicle when the explosion happened.
Previous attack
Two Assam Rifles personnel killed in Manipur ambush
This marks the second incident involving Assam Rifles personnel in less than a week, with another incident occurring on July 6 in Manipur's Ukhrul district.
On July 6, suspected militants ambushed a convoy of the 40th Battalion of Assam Rifles in Manipur's Ukhrul district.
The ambush resulted in the deaths of Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Rifleman CM Singh.
Both personnel suffered critical injuries during the attack and succumbed to their wounds despite medical attention.
Force profile
Assam Rifles's role and significance
The Assam Rifles, India's oldest paramilitary force, is a crucial part of security operations in the Northeast.
The force guards the India-Myanmar border and carries out counter-insurgency operations while assisting in maintaining internal security across the region.
Its extensive deployment makes it a frequent target for insurgent groups operating in the area.
Past incidents
Similar incidents in past
In November 2025, four Assam Rifles personnel were injured when militants fired at a patrolling team in Manipur's Tengnoupal district.
The ambush occurred near Border Pillar No. 87, close to Saibol village during a routine patrol.
This incident came months after Assam Rifles personnel killed 10 suspected militants in an encounter in Manipur's Chandel district.