10 Maoists, including 6 women, surrender in Chhattisgarh under rehab scheme

Surrender wave grows in the region

The group included leaders like Midiam Bhima (₹8 lakh bounty) and others with bounties ranging from ₹1-5 lakh.

This isn't an isolated event: Sukma has seen 263 surrenders so far this year, while Bastar recorded over 1,500.

Across Chhattisgarh, more than 1,000 Maoists have surrendered just in 2025—a sign that more people are choosing to leave violence behind for a fresh start.