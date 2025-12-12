Next Article
10 Maoists, including 6 women, surrender in Chhattisgarh under rehab scheme
India
Ten Maoist insurgents—six of them women—turned themselves in to police today in Sukma, Chhattisgarh.
All carried a combined bounty of ₹33 lakh. Their surrender was part of the 'Poona Margem' program, which helps former rebels rejoin society.
They also handed over weapons like an AK-47, two self-loading rifles, a Stengun, and a grenade launcher.
Surrender wave grows in the region
The group included leaders like Midiam Bhima (₹8 lakh bounty) and others with bounties ranging from ₹1-5 lakh.
This isn't an isolated event: Sukma has seen 263 surrenders so far this year, while Bastar recorded over 1,500.
Across Chhattisgarh, more than 1,000 Maoists have surrendered just in 2025—a sign that more people are choosing to leave violence behind for a fresh start.