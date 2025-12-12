Goa nightclub fire: Tragedy sparks land dispute and arrests India Dec 12, 2025

A deadly fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa on December 6 left 25 people dead and has now uncovered a messy land battle.

The club's original owner, Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar, says the buyer, Surinder Kumar Khosla, not only failed to pay for the property back in 2004 but also alleges that the government changed its zoning from salt pan to settlement without his knowledge during their two-decade legal fight.

Amonkar only found out about this zoning change while preparing a petition after the fire.