Next Article
UNESCO heritage session brings global focus—and tight security—to Delhi's Red Fort
India
Delhi's iconic Red Fort is hosting a major UNESCO heritage session from December 8-13.
The event, held in India, follows a tragic blast at the monument last month that claimed 15 lives.
What's happening and why it matters
With security on high alert, only UNESCO-accredited delegates and media can enter the fort until December 14—so no public visits for now.
The session kicked off with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.
Big news: India's Deepavali festival just made it onto UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List, adding to the celebration at this historic venue.