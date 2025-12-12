India's 1st digital census is finally happening—here's what to know
After years of waiting (thanks, COVID), India's first-ever fully digital census will kick off in 2026.
The government is swapping paper for mobile apps and a self-enumeration portal, aiming to count over 1.4 billion people faster and more accurately than ever.
How it'll work
The census rolls out in two phases: first, house listing and housing details from April to September 2026; then, population counting will take place across India in February 2027.
What's new this time?
Expect GPS geotagging, real-time validation and error checks, real-time uploads to the cloud, support for over 16 languages—and even an option to verify your info with a unique ID if you self-enumerate.
For the first time since 1931, caste data will be collected too.
Why does this matter?
Census data shapes everything from how welfare funds are shared to how voting boundaries are drawn.
Going digital means less waiting around for results—so policies that affect your daily life can (finally) keep up with reality.