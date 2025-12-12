India's 1st digital census is finally happening—here's what to know

After years of waiting (thanks, COVID), India's first-ever fully digital census will kick off in 2026. The government is swapping paper for mobile apps and a self-enumeration portal, aiming to count over 1.4 billion people faster and more accurately than ever.

How it'll work The census rolls out in two phases: first, house listing and housing details from April to September 2026; then, population counting will take place across India in February 2027.

What's new this time? Expect GPS geotagging, real-time validation and error checks, real-time uploads to the cloud, support for over 16 languages—and even an option to verify your info with a unique ID if you self-enumerate.

For the first time since 1931, caste data will be collected too.