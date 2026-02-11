10 schools in Chandigarh, Mohali receive bomb threats
What's the story
Ten schools in Chandigarh and Mohali received bomb threats on Tuesday, forcing authorities to suspend classes as a precautionary measure. Students were sent home, and police teams were deployed to secure the campuses. One of the affected schools informed parents about the security concern through an urgent message, stating that classes would be suspended for the day.
Security measures
Safety of students, staff our priority: School
The school notified parents that buses already on their routes were being turned back and asked them to pick up their children from designated stops. "The safety of our students, staff, and families is our highest priority, and this decision was made out of an abundance of caution," the message read. Local police and emergency services were alerted immediately after the threats were received.
Previous incidents
Similar threats received in Delhi
No suspicious objects had been found at the time of writing. The threats in Chandigarh and Mohali come a day after several schools in Delhi received bomb threats through email. This prompted evacuations and extensive security checks across campuses. School principals in Delhi said similar threats over the past year have mostly turned out to be hoaxes, but they follow strict protocols each time an incident occurs.