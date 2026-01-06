LOADING...
10-year-old dies of heart attack in UP's Amroha
The child was a Class 4 student

By Chanshimla Varah
Jan 06, 2026
05:02 pm
What's the story

A 10-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district allegedly died of a heart attack while watching videos on his smartphone. The incident took place on Sunday evening in Jujhela Chak village, under the Dhanaura police station area. The child, identified as Mayank, was a Class 4 student. He was the elder son of farmer Deepak Kumar and Pushpa Devi.

Incident details

Sudden collapse during routine activity

According to family members, Mayank was sitting on a cot watching reels on his smartphone around 5:00pm when he suddenly collapsed. His family rushed him to a private doctor and then to a hospital in Dhanaura for treatment. However, doctors declared the child dead after checking his pulse, blood pressure and other parameters.

Medical conclusion

Doctor confirms heart attack as cause of death

Dr. Avneesh Gill, who examined Mayank, confirmed that the boy died of a heart attack. The family chose not to conduct a post-mortem examination and performed last rites at their home. This has left the exact cause of death unverified. In a similar incident, a 15-year-old girl died, reportedly of a heart attack, some time after she secured third position in a marathon in her school in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday.