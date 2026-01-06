10-year-old dies of heart attack in UP's Amroha

According to family members, Mayank was sitting on a cot watching reels on his smartphone around 5:00pm when he suddenly collapsed. His family rushed him to a private doctor and then to a hospital in Dhanaura for treatment. However, doctors declared the child dead after checking his pulse, blood pressure and other parameters.

Medical conclusion

Doctor confirms heart attack as cause of death

Dr. Avneesh Gill, who examined Mayank, confirmed that the boy died of a heart attack. The family chose not to conduct a post-mortem examination and performed last rites at their home. This has left the exact cause of death unverified. In a similar incident, a 15-year-old girl died, reportedly of a heart attack, some time after she secured third position in a marathon in her school in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday.