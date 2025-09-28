10-year-old TV actor, brother die in Kota house fire India Sep 28, 2025

A heartbreaking fire late Saturday night in Kota, Rajasthan, claimed the lives of a 10-year-old TV actor and his 15-year-old brother.

The blaze started around 2am—likely from a short circuit—while their mother was in Mumbai and their father at a religious event.

Neighbors tried to help after spotting smoke but found both boys unconscious; sadly, they didn't survive.