10-year-old TV actor, brother die in Kota house fire
A heartbreaking fire late Saturday night in Kota, Rajasthan, claimed the lives of a 10-year-old TV actor and his 15-year-old brother.
The blaze started around 2am—likely from a short circuit—while their mother was in Mumbai and their father at a religious event.
Neighbors tried to help after spotting smoke but found both boys unconscious; sadly, they didn't survive.
Family to donate boys' eyes
Police believe closed windows trapped the smoke, leading to asphyxiation.
The tragedy has left neighbors and friends in shock.
In a gesture of kindness amid grief, the family decided to donate the boys' eyes for others in need.