Wangchuk's wife defends him, blames security forces for violence

Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk, has rejected allegations of financial irregularities and "Pakistan links" against her husband. She said Wangchuk's protests for Ladakh's rights were peaceful and blamed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for escalating violence on September 24. The activist was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) after protests demanding Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh turned violent, killing four and injuring 90.

Defense stance Why would CRPF fire on own people, asks Angmo Angmo has also questioned the CRPF's decision to open fire on protesters, asking why they would use force against their own people. She also defended Wangchuk's actions, saying he only knew about a peaceful protest and not any non-peaceful plans. The activist's wife said his Ladakhi words were taken out of context and mistranslated when he allegedly made a provocative speech.

Visit defense Foreign visits climate-focused, not anti-national: Angmo Angmo also defended Wangchuk's foreign visits, saying they were climate-focused and not anti-national. She said his attendance at a United Nations conference on climate change was proof of this. On allegations of financial discrepancies involving their institutions, Angmo detailed HIAL's foreign funding and its compliance with regulations. She denied any wrongdoing and said HIAL doesn't charge fees from students but funds operations through innovations like ice stupas.