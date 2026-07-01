117 prominent Indians, Pakistanis urge Modi, Sharif to resume dialogue 

Neutral appeal

Not an endorsement of any political position

The letter clarifies that it is not an endorsement of any political position. Instead, it calls to prioritize the welfare and aspirations of nearly two billion people above conflict and division. New Delhi has repeatedly stated that its approach toward Pakistan remains unchanged, asserting that "terror and talks cannot coexist and terror and trade cannot go hand in hand," emphasizing that any progress in bilateral relations is contingent on an end to cross-border terrorism.