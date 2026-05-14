104 people killed as storms, heavy rain batter Uttar Pradesh 

At least 104 people have died in Uttar Pradesh due to incessant rains, lightning, and thunderstorms over the past two days, state Relief Commissioner Harikesh Bhaskar confirmed on Thursday. He said that continuous monitoring is underway and the Integrated Control and Command Centre is fully functional. He said orders have also been issued to all officials to conduct field inspections.

Relief efforts CM Adityanath directs officials to provide immediate relief Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed state officials to provide immediate relief to storm and lightning victims. The CM ordered the quick disbursement of compensation after reports of deaths and damage in the last 24 hours. He asked officials to visit affected areas immediately, release compensation and directed districts to update every three hours on the situation.

Damage report Damage assessment reported from 19 districts The damage has been reported from 19 districts, including Barabanki, Bahraich, Kanpur Dehat, among others. The reports include loss of human lives, livestock loss and crop damage. A total of 130 livestock have died and 98 houses have been damaged due to the extreme weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong gusty winds for the state over the next 24 hours.

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