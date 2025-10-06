11 kids dead after consuming cough syrup: Doctor, company suspended

Dr. Soni's defense and investigation details

Dr. Soni, who had been prescribing Coldrif for years, says other illnesses might be to blame—but authorities aren't convinced and have taken strict action against him.

A Special Investigation Team is now looking into how this tainted syrup reached patients, even sending officers to Tamil Nadu to dig deeper into the company's operations.

The incident has raised concerns about medicine safety and healthcare checks in the state.