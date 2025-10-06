11 kids dead after consuming cough syrup: Doctor, company suspended
Tragic news from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh: At least 11 children have died after taking a cough syrup called Coldrif, which was found to contain a dangerous chemical (Diethylene Glycol).
The government has now banned the syrup and suspended Dr. Praveen Soni, who prescribed it to the kids.
Both the doctor and the pharma company are facing serious charges for their roles in this case.
Dr. Soni's defense and investigation details
Dr. Soni, who had been prescribing Coldrif for years, says other illnesses might be to blame—but authorities aren't convinced and have taken strict action against him.
A Special Investigation Team is now looking into how this tainted syrup reached patients, even sending officers to Tamil Nadu to dig deeper into the company's operations.
The incident has raised concerns about medicine safety and healthcare checks in the state.