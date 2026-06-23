11-year-old kidnapped from Delhi footpath; raped, murdered in Gurugram forest 

Ongoing probe

FIR registered under relevant provisions

The accused was arrested late Monday night and is currently in police custody. He has reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim's family is at Safdarjung Hospital mortuary for medico-legal formalities and post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.