11-year-old kidnapped from Delhi footpath; raped, murdered in Gurugram forest
What's the story
In a shocking incident in Delhi's Mehrauli area, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered in a Gurugram forest. The victim was reportedly abducted from a footpath where she lived with her family. The police received a call at around 5:00am on Monday about the girl's abduction by a cab driver. A police team was immediately dispatched to investigate the matter.
Arrest made
Police launch extensive investigation
The police launched an extensive investigation, including scanning hundreds of CCTV cameras across Mehrauli and the routes leading to Haryana. The victim's body was later found in a forest near the Delhi-Gurgaon border and sent for post-mortem examination. A senior police officer said, "Through extensive analysis of CCTV footage and local intelligence inputs, our teams successfully tracked down the accused."
Ongoing probe
FIR registered under relevant provisions
The accused was arrested late Monday night and is currently in police custody. He has reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim's family is at Safdarjung Hospital mortuary for medico-legal formalities and post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.