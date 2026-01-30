12-year-old boy killed by stepfather in northeast Delhi

Khan suspected to be on the run

Before the murder, Khan reportedly called the boy's mother with threats, but she didn't believe him.

He recorded a confession video before the child's body was recovered, and reportedly sent a photograph to Altamash's older brother.

The police found Altamash's body near Shastri Park chowk loop on Friday morning; he was declared dead at JPC Hospital.

As of now, Khan is suspected to be on the run and police teams are actively searching for him.