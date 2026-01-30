12-year-old boy killed by stepfather in northeast Delhi
A tragic case unfolded in northeast Delhi when a 12-year-old boy, Altamash, was allegedly murdered by his stepfather, Wajid Khan.
Police say Khan lured Altamash from school and attacked him with a sharp weapon, causing fatal injuries.
The incident has left the family and local community deeply shaken.
Khan suspected to be on the run
Before the murder, Khan reportedly called the boy's mother with threats, but she didn't believe him.
He recorded a confession video before the child's body was recovered, and reportedly sent a photograph to Altamash's older brother.
The police found Altamash's body near Shastri Park chowk loop on Friday morning; he was declared dead at JPC Hospital.
As of now, Khan is suspected to be on the run and police teams are actively searching for him.