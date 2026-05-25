12-year-old girl found dead in Budgam; rape-murder suspected

A 12-year-old girl was found dead in the Budgam district of central Kashmir on Sunday. The body was recovered from a plot about 200 meters from her home. The girl had left her house on Saturday evening and went missing, prompting her family to file a missing persons report late that night.

Investigation progress Prima facie, it seems a case of rape, murder: Police Budgam Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hariprasad KK confirmed that the body was found around 7:15am on Sunday. "We have completed the medical formalities. Prima facie, it seems a case of rape and murder," he added. The police had initially registered a kidnapping case on Saturday night, but added further charges after discovering the body.

Search efforts Police launch investigation, conduct searches The police have launched an investigation and are conducting searches within a one-kilometer radius of where the body was found. According to The Indian Express, SSP Hariprasad said they are using tracer dogs and are in the process of seizing CCTV footage from nearby cameras. The incident has sent shockwaves across Kashmir with political and religious leaders expressing their shock.

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