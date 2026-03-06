12,000 Indians stranded in Gulf after airspace closure: Report
The US-Israel-Iran war has left about 12,000 Indians stuck in Gulf countries, mostly the UAE, after flights were suspended due to airspace closures.
With embassies getting nonstop calls for help, many are hoping to get back home soon.
Airlines operating special flights to bring people back
On March 4, Indian airlines had scheduled 58 special flights from cities like Jeddah, Muscat and Fujairah—IndiGo handled 30 of them and Air India and Air India Express took care of 23.
Separately, SpiceJet operated four Fujairah-Delhi/Mumbai/Kochi routes.
Government takes measures to ensure fair play
To keep things fair, the government warned airlines against hiking fares or taking advantage of stranded travelers.
Emergency centers have popped up in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai to help arrivals.
Embassies are running round-the-clock helplines and focusing all efforts on getting people home safely.