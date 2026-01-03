14 Maoists killed in security ops across Chhattisgarh forests

What went down—and what's next

The operations kicked off around 5am and 8am after tip-offs, with security forces exchanging fire but reporting no injuries among their own.

Officials are keeping some details under wraps for safety reasons, but Bastar Range IG P. Sundarraj confirmed over 10 Maoists were neutralized that morning.

This follows a tough year for insurgents—285 Maoists were killed across Chhattisgarh last year as authorities continue efforts to tackle long-running unrest in the region.