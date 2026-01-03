14 Maoists killed in security ops across Chhattisgarh forests
Security forces carried out two early morning encounters on Saturday in the dense forests of Sukma and Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, leading to the deaths of 14 Maoists.
Acting on intelligence about armed groups hiding out, teams moved in—neutralizing 12 Maoists in Sukma and two in Bijapur's South Bastar region.
Weapons like AK-47s and INSAS rifles were also recovered from the sites.
What went down—and what's next
The operations kicked off around 5am and 8am after tip-offs, with security forces exchanging fire but reporting no injuries among their own.
Officials are keeping some details under wraps for safety reasons, but Bastar Range IG P. Sundarraj confirmed over 10 Maoists were neutralized that morning.
This follows a tough year for insurgents—285 Maoists were killed across Chhattisgarh last year as authorities continue efforts to tackle long-running unrest in the region.