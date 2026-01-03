Dharamshala student's video details alleged ragging, sexual harassment before death

After a 19-year-old student died in Dharamshala , Himachal Pradesh , on December 26 while undergoing treatment, a shocking video, purportedly of the woman in the hospital, has emerged. The student of the Government Degree College reportedly died due to severe trauma from ragging, physical assault, and sexual harassment at her college. The video shows the woman detailing her ordeal from her hospital bed. In the video, she accuses a professor named Ashok of "obscene acts" and mental harassment.

Allegations detailed Student's allegations against professor The student, who was a former BA first-year student at a college in Dharamshala and had failed her exams, alleged that the professor would "keep bothering me, do strange things." "Touch wagerah karte the. Bahut kuch bolte the (He would touch me, say a lot of things)," she alleged in the video. The student's father has filed a complaint against three senior students, namely, Harshita, Aakriti, and Komolika, as well as Professor Ashok Kumar.

Investigation progress Legal action and investigation underway A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009. Kangra Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan confirmed that an investigation is underway, with medical records, video evidence, and statements being examined, according to PTI. Meanwhile, the professor has denied all allegations against him. Some teachers have reportedly come in support of the professor, claiming he was not her teacher this session.