150 students sick after chicken, paneer feast at Uttarkhand university
What's the story
Around 150 students of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, fell ill after a special meal was served at Patel Bhawan hostel. While non-vegetarian students had butter chicken, naan, rice, and rasmalai, vegetarian students were offered paneer. Soon after the meal, students started complaining of vomiting and diarrhea.
Medical response
5 students remain hospitalized
University authorities quickly responded to the health crisis. They rushed the affected students to the university hospital in all three ambulances and a bus. About 150 students were treated at the hospital, with most being discharged after primary medical care. However, five students remain hospitalized due to their serious condition.
Allegations raised
Students alleged substandard food ingredients
Students have alleged that the mess operator used substandard food ingredients. They claimed insects were found in the food on two previous occasions. Despite these complaints, the mess operator was not replaced and instead a financial penalty was imposed on the operator. After the situation, senior university officials, including the Registrar, visited the hospital to oversee the situation. A three-member committee has been formed by the university administration to probe this incident of mass food poisoning.