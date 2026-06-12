150 students sick after chicken, paneer feast at Uttarkhand university

Allegations raised

Students alleged substandard food ingredients

Students have alleged that the mess operator used substandard food ingredients. They claimed insects were found in the food on two previous occasions. Despite these complaints, the mess operator was not replaced and instead a financial penalty was imposed on the operator. After the situation, senior university officials, including the Registrar, visited the hospital to oversee the situation. A three-member committee has been formed by the university administration to probe this incident of mass food poisoning.