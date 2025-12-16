16 major trade unions back new labor codes—debate heats up
Sixteen central trade unions have thrown their support behind four new labor codes at the Labor & Employment Summit-2025.
The Confederation of Central Trade Unions says they'll work to clear up confusion and help grassroots workers see the benefits.
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted that these codes promise minimum wages, appointment letters, social security for over 40 crore workers, and equal rights for women.
Why does it matter?
This endorsement comes just as opposition groups gear up for protests, arguing the changes weaken protections around strikes, bargaining, and working hours.
Supporters say the codes will simplify old laws, cover gig workers, and push states to adopt fairer rules.
With unions split on the issue, how these codes roll out could shape India's work culture for years to come.