Kerala: Butterfly capital of the Western Ghats

Kerala tops the charts for butterfly diversity in the Western Ghats, with 328 species—almost all found in the region. The biggest families are Nymphalidae and Lycaenidae, making Kerala a real hotspot for butterfly lovers.

A vital pit stop for butterflies Kerala isn't just about numbers; it's a key migratory corridor too.

With 41 species found only here and 36 that migrate through, it's an essential stopover for these colorful travelers each season.

Why this matters for conservation The study flags that 22 of Kerala's butterflies are on the IUCN Red List, mostly as Least Concern but a couple are Near Threatened.

Plus, 70 species get legal protection in India—reminding us how important it is to keep these habitats safe.