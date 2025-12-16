Next Article
Bengaluru mechanic dies after hospitals refuse urgent care
India
Venkataramanan, a 34-year-old mechanic from Bengaluru, died after being unable to receive emergency treatment at two private hospitals for chest pain caused by a mild heart attack.
His wife took him to both hospitals in the early hours, but one said there was no doctor available and the other confirmed his heart attack but didn't start treatment or offer an ambulance.
Crash during transfer, help came too late
While trying to get him to a cardiac hospital on a motorcycle, the couple met with an accident.
CCTV footage shows her pleading with passing vehicles for help—most just drove by until a cab driver finally stopped.
By the time they reached the hospital, Venkataramanan had passed away.
He leaves behind two young children and his mother.