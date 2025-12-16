Bengaluru mechanic dies after hospitals refuse urgent care India Dec 16, 2025

Venkataramanan, a 34-year-old mechanic from Bengaluru, died after being unable to receive emergency treatment at two private hospitals for chest pain caused by a mild heart attack.

His wife took him to both hospitals in the early hours, but one said there was no doctor available and the other confirmed his heart attack but didn't start treatment or offer an ambulance.