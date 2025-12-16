Next Article
MP hotel manager escapes kidnappers by using their smartwatch to call for help
India
Saurabh Sharma, a 25-year-old hotel manager from Gwalior, was kidnapped by two local moneylenders after refusing to pay huge interest on a ₹2.9 lakh loan he had already repaid with extra.
The kidnappers, Hemant Sharma and Sachin Tyagi, forcibly abducted him, taking him to a house, assaulted him, and locked him in a room.
Smartwatch SOS leads to rescue and arrests
Locked up but thinking fast, Sharma used one kidnapper's smartwatch to call his girlfriend and share his location.
She quickly told his father, who rushed to the police.
Acting on the tip-off, police detained one of the accused and pressured him into helping free Sharma.
Both men were arrested soon after and now face serious charges including kidnapping and illegal money lending.