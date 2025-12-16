IndiGo crisis: PIL demands bigger payouts for stranded flyers
IndiGo's recent flight meltdown—over 4,000 cancelations during November and December last year—has left nearly 580,000 passengers stuck and frustrated.
Now, a group of lawyers has filed a Public Interest Litigation in Delhi High Court, asking for compensation to be bumped up four times for everyone affected.
They're holding both IndiGo and the government accountable.
What went wrong—and what's next
The chaos started after stricter crew rest rules kicked in during November and December 2024, overwhelming IndiGo's 410-plane fleet.
Passengers faced delays, missing bags, poor communication, and refund confusion.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also under fire for not stepping in sooner; they've since cut winter flight schedules by 10%.
The court will hear the case this week—the petitioners are also pushing for an official probe and a class action suit against IndiGo.