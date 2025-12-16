IndiGo crisis: PIL demands bigger payouts for stranded flyers

What went wrong—and what's next

The chaos started after stricter crew rest rules kicked in during November and December 2024, overwhelming IndiGo's 410-plane fleet.

Passengers faced delays, missing bags, poor communication, and refund confusion.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also under fire for not stepping in sooner; they've since cut winter flight schedules by 10%.

The court will hear the case this week—the petitioners are also pushing for an official probe and a class action suit against IndiGo.