Chennai's midweek forecast: Light rain on the way
Heads up, Chennai! The IMD says light to moderate rain is likely on Wednesday, thanks to a weather system over southern Tamil Nadu.
Some spots might even see a quick thunderstorm or two, and this rainy spell could hang around until Thursday.
Why should you care?
Expect cooler vibes—temperatures will hover near 30°C during the day and dip to around 21°C at night.
Areas like Nungambakkam, Ennore, and Meenambakkam are in for cloudy skies and scattered showers.
Madhavaram gets a yellow alert for possible thundershowers but nothing extreme—no extra warnings or school closures have been announced so far.
So maybe keep an umbrella handy, but it's business as usual!