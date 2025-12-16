UP: 19-vehicle pile-up in Mathura kills 13, injures 91

Quick response and investigation underway

Rescue teams rushed in with 11 fire trucks to control the blaze and help survivors.

The victims identified so far include Akhilendra Pratap Yadav, Rampal, and Sultan Ahmed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his condolences and asked officials to make sure everyone gets proper medical care.

Meanwhile, a special committee has just two days to investigate what went wrong and report back.