UP: 19-vehicle pile-up in Mathura kills 13, injures 91
India
A major accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura, UP, saw 19 vehicles—including eight buses—collide early Tuesday morning due to heavy fog and low visibility.
Sadly, at least 13 people lost their lives and over 90 were injured.
The crash also sparked a fire, making rescue efforts even tougher.
Quick response and investigation underway
Rescue teams rushed in with 11 fire trucks to control the blaze and help survivors.
The victims identified so far include Akhilendra Pratap Yadav, Rampal, and Sultan Ahmed.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his condolences and asked officials to make sure everyone gets proper medical care.
Meanwhile, a special committee has just two days to investigate what went wrong and report back.