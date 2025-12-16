Next Article
Puducherry electoral roll clean-up: Over 1 lakh names dropped
India
Puducherry just trimmed its voter list by about 1.03 lakh names after a big revision drive.
Most were removed because they'd moved away, passed on, or were listed more than once.
Some also got cut for not submitting their forms.
What's next for voters?
Even after the update, over 9 lakh people confirmed they're still in and ready to vote—pretty solid turnout!
Political parties pitched in with extra Booth Level Agents to double-check things on the ground.
If you think you've been left out by mistake, there's a window from December 16 to January 15 to get your name back on the list.