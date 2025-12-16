Zubeen Garg death case: All accused appear virtually in court
All seven people accused in the Zubeen Garg death case showed up virtually before a Kamrup court on Tuesday, after investigators filed their charge-sheet last week.
Garg, a popular musician, died under mysterious circumstances at the North East India Festival in Singapore back in September.
The virtual appearance was allowed due to concerns about law and order if the accused were brought to court.
What's next for the case?
The accused—among them festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and some of Garg's associates—are facing serious charges like murder and conspiracy.
Their families and jail authorities have received copies of the charge-sheet.
The next hearing is set for December 22, when the case might move to Sessions Court.
Since local lawyers declined to defend them, Advocate Dhrubajyoti Das has been appointed by the legal services authority to represent all seven as things head toward trial.