India just updated its earthquake risk map—here's what you should know

The old map had four risk zones and covered 59% of India as moderate or high risk. The new version adds a fifth zone—Zone VI—which puts the entire Himalayan belt, from Jammu & Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh , into the highest-risk category. Now, 61% of India is marked as at-risk, affecting about 75% of people living here.

How does this impact daily life?

This isn't just about maps—hospitals, schools, bridges, dams, and power plants in Zone VI must now be upgraded to stay safe during earthquakes.

The new system also looks at where people live and how dense those areas are so that safety efforts focus where they're needed most.

It's all about keeping communities safer if (or when) a big quake hits.