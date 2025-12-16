Bengal drops 58 lakh voters from rolls after big clean-up

Why does it matter?

This shake-up aims to fix errors—like removing names of people who've moved, passed away, or were listed twice—just ahead of the crucial 2026 assembly polls.

Political parties are already debating the numbers, with claims about "ghost" and "illegal" voters flying around.

If you think your name was wrongly deleted, you can apply for re-inclusion until January 15.

Plus, the Supreme Court is set to hear challenges on December 17, making this a key moment for India's election process and for anyone planning to vote in West Bengal next year.