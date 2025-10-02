16cr Indians join Swachhata Hi Seva campaign this year
This year's Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign wrapped up on October 2, 2025, with over 16 crore people pitching in to clean nearly 14 lakh sites and five lakh public spaces across India.
The vibe was all about Swachhotsav—a celebration of citizens taking charge and showing that keeping things clean is everyone's job.
Supporting sanitation workers
A big part of SHS 2025 was looking out for the folks who keep our cities running—sanitation workers.
Over 1.5 lakh special safety camps were held to support their dignity and well-being.
This ties into the bigger Swachh Bharat Mission, which has already built more than 12 crore toilets and really moved the needle on public health by cutting down open defecation.
A community effort
SHS isn't just a one-off—it builds on years of effort under Swachh Bharat.
So far, India has cleaned up 58% of its legacy waste, reclaiming over 7,600 acres of land.
The real takeaway? When communities get involved together, cleaner neighborhoods and better health actually happen.