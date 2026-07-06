17 flights canceled, 217 delayed amid heavy Mumbai rain 

Travel warnings

Akasa Air, IndiGo issue advisories

Akasa Air advised passengers to check flight status due to possible delays caused by heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. IndiGo also warned of potential impacts on flight schedules due to bad weather over Mumbai and requested passengers to stay updated via their website or app. "We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," it said on X.