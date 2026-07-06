17 flights canceled, 217 delayed amid heavy Mumbai rain
What's the story
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been severely affected by heavy monsoon rains this week. The airport recorded 17 flight cancellations and 217 delays in arrivals and departures by 11:30am on July 6. Akasa Air and IndiGo have issued advisories asking passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Travel warnings
Akasa Air, IndiGo issue advisories
Akasa Air advised passengers to check flight status due to possible delays caused by heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. IndiGo also warned of potential impacts on flight schedules due to bad weather over Mumbai and requested passengers to stay updated via their website or app. "We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," it said on X.
Operational challenges
CSMIA was the most disrupted airport on July 5
On July 5, CSMIA was the most disrupted airport globally on Flightradar24 with an average delay of around 50 minutes. The airport's runway operations were also suspended for an hour due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds. These conditions are likely to continue impacting aviation, road, and rail networks across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Weather warning
Red alert issued for Mumbai
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai, predicting extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds in the coming days. This season, Mumbai has already witnessed above-normal rainfall, putting pressure on the city's infrastructure and transport systems. The Central Railway on Monday announced the cancellation of 16 trains and the diversion of nine others after debris fell on the Up Main Line between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin in the Mumbai Division.
Flight disruptions
3 killed in Pune landslide
Schools in Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai have also been closed on Monday. In Pune district, three members of a family were killed after several houses were buried under debris following a major landslide. Around five houses were buried after a portion of a hill collapsed in Patan village of Maval tehsil early Monday morning, trapping around 30 to 35 people under the debris.