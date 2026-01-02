17 times SC took suo motu action in 2025

This year, the Supreme Court of India jumped in on its own 17 times—no one had to file a case. The court responded to news reports and clear gaps in how things were being handled, especially around public safety, the environment, and judicial fairness. Here's how the top court made its presence felt in 2025.

Tackling stray dog threats head-on After growing concerns about stray dogs near schools, stations, and hospitals in Delhi and the National Capital Region, the Supreme Court initially told local authorities to remove these dogs from high-risk spots.

However, the court later revised its order, directing that stray dogs be vaccinated, sterilized, and released back into their original localities, balancing public safety with animal welfare.

Stepping up for the environment From stopping tree-cutting in Hyderabad's Kancha Gachibowli forest to pushing for a clean-up of Rajasthan's Jojari River, the Supreme Court didn't wait around when it saw delays or protests over environmental issues.

Just before New Year's Eve, it even paused a mining judgment after concerns about redefining parts of the Aravalli Hills.