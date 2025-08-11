17-year-old girl raped on pretext of expelling evil spirit India Aug 11, 2025

In Virar, Mumbai, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a self-styled godman and his friend after they convinced her she was possessed and needed sex to "expel" an evil spirit.

The accused, Prem Patil and Karan Patil, took her to a lodge near Rajodi beach on July 30, where the assault happened multiple times.

The girl later confided in a friend before reporting the crime.