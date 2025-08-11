Next Article
17-year-old girl raped on pretext of expelling evil spirit
In Virar, Mumbai, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a self-styled godman and his friend after they convinced her she was possessed and needed sex to "expel" an evil spirit.
The accused, Prem Patil and Karan Patil, took her to a lodge near Rajodi beach on July 30, where the assault happened multiple times.
The girl later confided in a friend before reporting the crime.
After the report, police filed charges under child protection and anti-black magic laws. Both men were arrested on August 9.
Senior Inspector Lalu Ture shared that investigators are now checking if there are more victims and are looking into the backgrounds of the accused to ensure nothing is missed as they build their case.