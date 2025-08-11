Next Article
Why Robert Vadra is in legal trouble
Robert Vadra, who's Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law, is facing money laundering charges over a 2008 Gurugram land deal.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) says Vadra's company bought 3.5 acres in Shikohpur without actually paying at registration, then sold it for a huge profit.
There are also accusations of using political connections to get quick approvals, despite breaking rules.
Vadra's properties attached, next hearing on August 28
These charges date back to a 2018 police case.
Fast forward to 2025: the ED has attached 43 properties linked to Vadra and officially named him as the main accused in their chargesheet.
The next big court hearing is set for August 28.
Meanwhile, Vadra insists he's done nothing wrong and points out he's handed over more than 23,000 documents during the investigation.