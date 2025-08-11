UP floods: Over 6L people affected, rivers flowing above danger mark

Floods have damaged hundreds of houses and left many families without shelter—573 homes so far. The government has started giving compensation to those affected and is running ongoing relief efforts. Farmers are especially struggling as nearly 62,000 hectares of crops have been ruined.

CM Adityanath monitoring rescue operations

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is overseeing rescue work on the ground.

Over 2,600 boats are helping with evacuations, while food packets and flood shelters are being provided for people who had to leave everything behind.

Even cattle haven't been forgotten—about 85,000 animals have been moved to safer areas.