Indian nurse on death row in Yemen for murder

Nimisha's execution postponed; diplomatic talks, appeals ongoing

Nimisha's execution, set for July 16, has been postponed due to ongoing diplomatic talks and appeals from spiritual leaders.

While Mahdi's family is urging authorities to carry out the sentence quickly, Nimisha's family is still fighting for her release—reaching out to the Indian government and trying to raise blood money as compensation.

The case has drawn international attention, with human rights groups calling for a fair trial and the Indian government staying involved.