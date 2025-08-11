Indian nurse on death row in Yemen for murder
Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, has had her death sentence upheld by a Yemeni court for the 2017 murder of her business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi.
She was found guilty of drugging and killing Mahdi, then dismembering and hiding his body in an underground water tank.
Her last appeal was rejected.
Nimisha's execution postponed; diplomatic talks, appeals ongoing
Nimisha's execution, set for July 16, has been postponed due to ongoing diplomatic talks and appeals from spiritual leaders.
While Mahdi's family is urging authorities to carry out the sentence quickly, Nimisha's family is still fighting for her release—reaching out to the Indian government and trying to raise blood money as compensation.
The case has drawn international attention, with human rights groups calling for a fair trial and the Indian government staying involved.