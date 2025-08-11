Next Article
Lal's son pays tribute to father at 'Udaipur Files' premiere
"Udaipur Files," a new film starring Vijay Raaz, tells the story of Kanhaiya Lal's murder in Udaipur back in 2022.
At the premiere, Lal's son Yash Sahu honored his father by bringing a garlanded photo and keeping it beside him during the screening—a gesture that made the moment even more heartfelt.
Yash shared his thoughts on the film
Yash Sahu shared that the film isn't about blaming any religion but about showing how terrorism affects lives. He encouraged people to watch and understand what led to his father's death.
Lal's wife couldn't attend due to emotional reasons, so a seat was left empty for her husband as a sign of respect and remembrance.