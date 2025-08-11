IAF seeks more Rafale jets after successful op against China India Aug 11, 2025

After Rafale jets proved their worth during Operation Sindoor from May 7 to 10, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is asking the government to buy more from France.

The plan will soon go to the Defence Acquisition Council.

Right now, 36 Rafales are active at Ambala and Hasimara bases, but the IAF hopes to add even more squadrons.