Next Article
IAF seeks more Rafale jets after successful op against China
After Rafale jets proved their worth during Operation Sindoor from May 7 to 10, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is asking the government to buy more from France.
The plan will soon go to the Defence Acquisition Council.
Right now, 36 Rafales are active at Ambala and Hasimara bases, but the IAF hopes to add even more squadrons.
Why the IAF wants more Rafales
The IAF's fighter strength is dropping as old MiG-21s retire—down to 29 squadrons, when 42.5 are actually needed for security against China and Pakistan.
More Rafales would help fill this gap fast, especially since they played a key role in recent missions.
Plus, India's Navy is also getting new Rafale-M jets for its aircraft carrier, boosting overall air power until next-gen Indian-made fighters arrive.