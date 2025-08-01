Next Article
1,700 Indians deported from US this year alone
This year, 1,703 Indians—including 141 women—were deported from the US, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Most people sent back between January and July came from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat.
The update was shared by Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh in Parliament.
MEA's role in ensuring humane treatment
Deportations happened through a mix of US military flights, ICE and DHS charters, plus commercial airlines.
The MEA stepped in to make sure returnees were treated with respect—raising issues like handcuff use and cultural needs (think turbans or food preferences).
Since February 5th, no complaints have come up about how people were treated on these flights—a sign that the talks made a real difference.