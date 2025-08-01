Next Article
Andhra Pradesh: Major reservoirs fill up ahead of schedule
Monsoon showers have filled up Andhra Pradesh's main reservoirs, with water storage now at about 74% of total capacity.
The Srisailam reservoir on the Krishna River is especially close to overflowing, sitting just under its maximum level.
Reservoirs near full capacity
Srisailam is only 0.8 feet away from being completely full, and huge amounts of water are being released to manage the flow and generate power.
Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada has hit full capacity too, so water discharge has started there.
Nagarjuna Sagar is also nearly topped up, holding over 95% of its limit.