BJP MLA leads protest against cleric's comments on Dimple Yadav

Singh argues disrespecting women is an attack on the nation

Singh argued that disrespecting women is an attack on the nation itself.

He compared Rashidi's views to the Taliban's restrictions on Afghan girls, pointed out Indian women's achievements in fields like defense and space, and questioned why anyone should dictate what women wear.

Wrapping up his point with a bit of wit, he said, "If the Maulana doesn't like sarees, should we say we don't like your beard?"