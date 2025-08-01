BJP MLA leads protest against cleric's comments on Dimple Yadav
BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh led a protest in Lucknow after cleric Maulana Sajid Rashidi made derogatory remarks about Dimple Yadav's attire during her mosque visit.
Under the banner "Shakti ka Shankhnaad," Singh and local women called out both Rashidi's remarks and the opposition's silence, saying these were attacks on women's dignity and Indian culture.
Singh argues disrespecting women is an attack on the nation
Singh argued that disrespecting women is an attack on the nation itself.
He compared Rashidi's views to the Taliban's restrictions on Afghan girls, pointed out Indian women's achievements in fields like defense and space, and questioned why anyone should dictate what women wear.
Wrapping up his point with a bit of wit, he said, "If the Maulana doesn't like sarees, should we say we don't like your beard?"
Career background
Singh has been Sarojini Nagar's BJP MLA since 2022.
Before politics, he spent over 20 years tackling major scams as a police officer and Enforcement Directorate official.
He became a Supreme Court advocate in 2022 and is active in public interest cases.