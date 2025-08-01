Next Article
Malaria, dengue, chikungunya cases soar in Mumbai
Mumbai's early monsoon this year has led to a noticeable spike in diseases spread by mosquitoes.
From January to July, malaria cases jumped from 2,852 to 4,151, with dengue and chikungunya numbers also climbing.
The BMC attributes the increase in cases to the unusual weather conditions.
Hepatitis cases are up too, while leptospirosis and gastroenteritis have actually gone down compared to last year.
To help keep things in check, the BMC is urging people to clear out stagnant water and practice good hygiene—they're also doing house inspections and collecting blood samples across the city.