India flags Bangladeshi airline's airspace violation in June
India has flagged a recent incident where a Bangladeshi airline accidentally entered Indian airspace in June 2025.
Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita told Parliament that India is worried about repeated crossings like this, and also pointed out a social media post from a Bangladeshi official in December 2024 that showed an incorrect map including Indian territory.
India wants Bangladesh to take steps so these violations don't happen again, since even small incidents can add tension between neighbors and make border issues trickier.
The government says it's keeping a close eye on anything that affects national interests, including the safety of Indian fishermen detained abroad—reminding everyone that diplomacy and restraint matter most when things get complicated.
