All accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case acquitted by court
A special NIA court has acquitted all seven people accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast, a deadly attack that killed six and injured over 100 during Ramzan in Maharashtra.
The case had initially named right-wing activists like Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, with ATS alleging they planted an RDX bomb on a motorcycle.
Highlights of verdict
The court found big contradictions between the ATS and NIA investigations, especially about how the bomb was put together and transported.
It also threw out key ATS witness statements after witnesses said they were pressured to testify.
Plus, since Abhinav Bharat (the group ATS blamed) wasn't banned at the time, anti-terror laws didn't apply.
The verdict highlights just how important solid and consistent evidence is in serious cases like this.