All accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case acquitted by court

Highlights of verdict

The court found big contradictions between the ATS and NIA investigations, especially about how the bomb was put together and transported.

It also threw out key ATS witness statements after witnesses said they were pressured to testify.

Plus, since Abhinav Bharat (the group ATS blamed) wasn't banned at the time, anti-terror laws didn't apply.

The verdict highlights just how important solid and consistent evidence is in serious cases like this.