SC to hear plea on betting, loan apps' regulation
The Supreme Court is stepping in to review a petition about regulating online betting and loan apps, after growing worries about their link to youth suicides.
Filed by K.A. Paul, the plea also calls for a quick ban on celebrity and media promotions for these apps, saying they have a big influence on young people.
Over 30 million teens into betting: Paul
Paul points out that endorsements from celebrities—especially cricketers—are drawing huge numbers of teens into betting.
He estimates more than 30 million teenagers are caught up in this trend, even though some apps like Mahadev are already banned.
With similar platforms still running, he says only judicial action can protect vulnerable youth, and the case will be heard on August 18.